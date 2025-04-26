Chelsea boss Maresca: George deserves place ahead of Nkunku

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's been pleased with the progress of Tyrique George.

The homespun winger is being selected ahead of France international Christopher Nkunku by Maresca.

Advertisement Advertisement

The manager said, "For young players now, we are excited with him, but now is the moment that you need to manage them because too easy they can be excited and too easy they can be down.

"I said many times, for him and for Josh Acheampong, I think both, they are from the academy, both at the beginning of the season they were looking for some different solution, but they started the pre-season with us and we saw that they could be a good one for us, so we decided to keep them and now both I think they are doing very well.

"Since day one, I just try to do my best for the club. So any decision I take, it's always thinking the best thing for the club. I know that Christoph costs a lot of money and Tyrique is from the academy.

"But sometimes, I'm not a just person to take this kind of decision, that probably from outside it's difficult to see. But from inside, when you see them working every day, you have to take a decision."