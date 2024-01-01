Chelsea boss Maresca explains captaincy for Enzo in Man City defeat

The Argentine midfielder was given the captain’s armband at Stamford Bridge for a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Given club captain Reece James was not in the squad, Fernandez took on the responsibility.
Maresca said: “I think Enzo is one of the captains of this team, not only one we have Reece and some more captains.
“The reason why I can see his team-mates recognise him like a reference, like a captain.
“He was already captain in pre-season when we change Reece in a game. All of us have made mistakes in the past. When we make a mistake it is important to recognise and it is finished.
“I don't know about you but I made mistakes in the past and I recognised and I think if, as a human being, you make a mistake and recognise you are not going to be punished for life.
“Enzo did a mistake, he recognised and there is nothing to add.”