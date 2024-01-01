Chelsea boss Maresca explains captaincy for Enzo in Man City defeat

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca defended his decision to name Enzo Fernandez as his captain this weekend.

The Argentine midfielder was given the captain’s armband at Stamford Bridge for a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Given club captain Reece James was not in the squad, Fernandez took on the responsibility.

Maresca said: “I think Enzo is one of the captains of this team, not only one we have Reece and some more captains.

“The reason why I can see his team-mates recognise him like a reference, like a captain.

“He was already captain in pre-season when we change Reece in a game. All of us have made mistakes in the past. When we make a mistake it is important to recognise and it is finished.

“I don't know about you but I made mistakes in the past and I recognised and I think if, as a human being, you make a mistake and recognise you are not going to be punished for life.

“Enzo did a mistake, he recognised and there is nothing to add.”