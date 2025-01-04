Chelsea boss Maresca explains Anselmino plans

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he intends to keep hold of new arrival Aaron Anselmino.

The Argentine defender is now in London after his loan with Boca Juniors cut short.

Asked about his plans for the youngster, Maresca said on Friday: "He's another talent, another good player, now the most important thing is that he arrives here and he adapts himself, he starts to find a house, settling in the right way.

"Then we need to give him time, because when you come from the other part of the world, you need to adapt, you need to see a new world, a new culture, but for sure we are going to try to help him to adapt as soon as possible."

Asked if he could be loaned out, Maresca continued: "No, at the moment the plan is to keep him here, to allow him to work with us and then to take a decision.

"If he's here it's because we think he's a good player and he can help us. But for sure he's very young and he's coming from Argentina, completely different culture, different football, different level. So he needs time for that."