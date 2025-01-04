Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Man Utd prepare Rashford swap proposal for Napoli-owned Osimhen
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Agent explains Olmo plans after Barcelona registration setback

Chelsea boss Maresca explains Anselmino plans

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca explains Anselmino plans
Chelsea boss Maresca explains Anselmino plansAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he intends to keep hold of new arrival Aaron Anselmino.

The Argentine defender is now in London after his loan with Boca Juniors cut short.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about his plans for the youngster, Maresca said on Friday: "He's another talent, another good player, now the most important thing is that he arrives here and he adapts himself, he starts to find a house, settling in the right way.

"Then we need to give him time, because when you come from the other part of the world, you need to adapt, you need to see a new world, a new culture, but for sure we are going to try to help him to adapt as soon as possible."

Asked if he could be loaned out, Maresca continued: "No, at the moment the plan is to keep him here, to allow him to work with us and then to take a decision.

"If he's here it's because we think he's a good player and he can help us. But for sure he's very young and he's coming from Argentina, completely different culture, different football, different level. So he needs time for that." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAnselmino AaronChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca confirms James back for Palace clash
Chelsea boss Maresca admits heavy Fofana injury setback
Brighton place £23M bid for South American starlet