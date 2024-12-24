Chelsea boss Maresca: Cucurella adapting to how we want to play

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's delighted with the impact Marc Cucurella this season.

Maresca says he appreciates the wing-back's attitude and willingness to adapt to his system.

He stated, "Sometimes it’s more about understanding the position and the game. M

"Marc is doing very well and in the last two games has scored two goals. In the previous game, when he was playing as a winger against Leicester, he also did very well.

"But it’s not only about Marc. The players are all understanding more where they have to be to receive the ball and where they have to move on the pitch.

"So we are really happy."