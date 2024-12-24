Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question
Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow

Chelsea boss Maresca: Cucurella adapting to how we want to play

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca: Cucurella adapting to how we want to play
Chelsea boss Maresca: Cucurella adapting to how we want to playAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's delighted with the impact Marc Cucurella this season.

Maresca says he appreciates the wing-back's attitude and willingness to adapt to his system.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He stated, "Sometimes it’s more about understanding the position and the game. M

"Marc is doing very well and in the last two games has scored two goals. In the previous game, when he was playing as a winger against Leicester, he also did very well.

"But it’s not only about Marc. The players are all understanding more where they have to be to receive the ball and where they have to move on the pitch.

"So we are really happy."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCucurella MarcChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea wing-back Cucurella explains pulling back from social media
Chelsea fullback Cucurella: Germany needed to find an excuse
Chelsea fullback Cucurella: I had chances to leave