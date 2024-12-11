Chelsea boss Maresca confirms Acheampong traveling to Astana

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he'll be taking several youngsters with him to Europa Conference League opponents Astana tomorrow.

Maresca says the trip to Kazakhstan will be an opportunity for his young players.

He said today: "Yeah, some of them will be here and some of them will fly with us. More or less, we try to manage in the same way we have done before today. We have many young players, 17 players with us, and the rest will be here with us.

"Eight hours is not a normal time for a game, you know, but we have to go there, we have to play, try our best and thinking also about the next game."

Asked if there'll be debuts, Maresca said: "Probably, yes."

Maresca also revealed Josh Acheampong is in the squad, despite contract talks not yet settled.

He added, "He is in the squad, yes, and is probably going to play from the start.

"For Josh, it is quite clear: The club love Josh, I love Josh, and we are trying to find an agreement with the player. We are close, we are almost there, but we will see."

