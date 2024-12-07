Chelsea boss Maresca: Caicedo at Rice level

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Moises Caicedo is proving himself among the best players in the country.

Maresca says Caicedo stands alongside the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

"For sure, he’s now at that level, no doubt," insisted Maresca.

"Unfortunately now Rodri has an injury, but Declan (Rice) is playing and I think Moi can sit at that table with that kind of midfielder."

Maresca has used Caicedo at fullback this season as opposition tactics demand.

"I change my tactics every game, because I think the opponents are not the same, they are all different, they all set up in different ways.

‘Even if they have the same structure, like 4-4-2, they don’t behave in the same way. They can be more aggressive, less aggressive, so I think you need different tactics. It depends on the other team. You can change the structure, but you maintain the same principle.

"The Brighton game was in one way and the Aston Villa game was completely different. You cannot use the same plan for both games. Brighton were high-pressing and gave us a lot of space in behind, but Aston Villa had a low block and were just waiting.

"So if you do the same plan for both games, probably for one of them it is not the correct one. We try to adjust our plan depending on how the other team attacks or defends."