Caicedo now feels established at Chelsea: I go home and smile

Moises Caicedo admits he now feels established at Chelsea.

The midfielder has been filling in at fullback for Enzo Maresca in recent weeks as he becomes a 'go-to' player for the manager.

"It’s a dream come true," Caicedo told Chelsea's website.

"It’s a great feeling. You always prepare for this moment and now you are here at Stamford Bridge with your fans and winning games. You are helping the team and it’s amazing – sometimes I go home and just smile.

"This season, so far, we are doing fantastically, but for sure, all the players, the head coach, and the staff want us to do the same for the rest of the season."

Caicedo feels he's now silenced his doubters.

"When you come to a big club you always need to know that people are going to talk about you. It was me in that moment (after joining) and I suffered a little bit. But this is football and in football, this happens a lot.

"You need to be strong, to have a strong mentality, and to have good people around you to help you. I have that; my people support me in every moment and I’m so happy about that.

"I think he (Maresca) is happy with me because I always try to show him I want to help the team. He can see that in every game. I’m happy working with him, he is helping us a lot. All the players and staff are happy with how we are doing now."

