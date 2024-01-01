Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca and Fofana reach playing agreement

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is going to play one particular player once a week until January.

That is according to L’Equipe, with Maresca said to be managing a star player’s fitness.

The source states that defender Wesley Fofana will not be tasked with taking on multiple games until the new year.

The Blues want to ensure that he is 100 percent recovered from the knee injury that kept him out for so long last season.

Fofana is fully fit and does start in the Premier League, but he will not be used in any midweek games.

Fofana has yet to feature in the Europa Conference League or the Carabao Cup.

Premier LeagueFofana WesleyChelsea
