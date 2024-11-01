Chelsea boss Maresca admits Enzo no longer first-choice

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits Enzo Fernandez is no longer a first-choice.

Enzo has lost has status with Maresca preferring a midfield pair of Moises Caicedo and fit-again Romeo Lavia.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentina midfielder is Chelsea's most expensive transfer and his situation is sure to alert clubs around the world.

Maresca said, "First of all, it’s a matter of balance.

“In this moment, Romeo and Moises give us physicality, strength in the middle.

“Otherwise, when we play with Enzo, it has to be Enzo with one of Moises and Romeo. Then, when Enzo moves, we struggle a bit in the middle in terms of physicality. It is something that at the moment, Moises and Romeo give us.

"For Enzo, it is very simple,” Maresca added. “He is not playing in this moment, but we have so many games and he is going to play for sure in the future. Now, he’s not playing.

“It doesn’t mean he’s not going to play in two days and it doesn’t mean that Romeo and Moises are always going to play. In the moment that one of them drop, we can change it.”