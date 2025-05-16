Chelsea ace Palmer: Form slump bothered me

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer admits this season has been a "learning curve".

Palmer was hit by his biggest career slump earlier this season, but has now worked through it.

Ahead of tonight's clash with Manchester United, the England international told the club's website: "It’s been a learning curve.

"I feel in the first half of the season, I picked off from where I was last season.

"Then I had a little patch. Obviously, that bothered me because when you go from scoring every week, scoring hat-tricks, and then go to a patch when things aren’t happening for you, you think about what’s going on.

"But I spoke to the manager and people here, and they said it was normal."

Chelsea players hungry and ready

With Champions League qualifying and the final of the Europa Conference League on the line, Palmer says Chelsea are back to their best.

He said: "We had a great start, then a dip, but I feel we have found our feet again.

"For everyone - the manager, the players, the supporters - we want to make the Champions League. So we need to win these next two games.

"We need to play the way we did against the big teams that have come here. You could see against Liverpool that we were hungry and ready. We need to show the same again and hopefully we can be alright."