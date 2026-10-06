Chalobah reveals he is close with Chelsea legend Thiago Silva: We talk online a lot!

Trevoh Chalobah has spoken on his relationship with Chelsea icon Thiago Silva as he thrives with Como.

Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain as he helped the Blues to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

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He became Chelsea player of the Year in 2022/23 as he inspired the next generation of defenders in West London, including Chalobah.

Chalobah broke into Chelsea's first team during the 2021/22 season, Silva's second season at the club. The pair featured regularly together until Silva departed in 2024.

Now, two years later, Silva finds himself with Brazilian side Fluminense whilst Chalobah is at Como. Despite being thousands of miles apart, Chalobah revealed the pair are still close friends.

"Thiago has been a person I have always looked up to.

“All the time when I was in school I used to watch YouTube videos of him, compilations of his game, from the time he was at AC Milan. To finally play with him at Chelsea was amazing and another dream come true.

"I'm always in contact with him. When he was at Chelsea, I used to study his recovery and how he performed and operated.

"That’s what I learned from him: the ‘what if’ situation. He always used to say: what if this happens or (that happens)?

"We talk online a lot, on Instagram. Funnily enough, he was at the England-Spain game watching, so that was good."

Chalobah is working with Cesc Fabregas at Como and at 27 years old, he is coming into his prime after learning all he could from Silva.