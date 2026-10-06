Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Antonio Conte to join Man Utd? Iconic Premier League manager drops hint on future

McCoist "sad" over Dele Alli situation: No one's giving him a chance at 30 years of age

Willian reveals how Arteta let him down at Arsenal: I made a big mistake leaving Chelsea

Expert says Man City owners will be "embarrassed & disgraced" as they aim to sell the club

Most read on Flashscore News

On the up: Bafana keep climbing World Rankings as Mosimane boosts his numbers

Djokovic into seventh China Open final as Medvedev defaulted for hitting fan with ball

England's Kane 'built differently' with desire for records, says Tuchel

Senegal coach Patrick Vieira assesses overall performance after Comoros win

Chalobah reveals he is close with Chelsea legend Thiago Silva: We talk online a lot!

Chalobah reveals he is close with Chelsea legend Thiago Silva: We talk online a lot!
Chalobah reveals he is close with Chelsea legend Thiago Silva: We talk online a lot! Nick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia

Trevoh Chalobah has spoken on his relationship with Chelsea icon Thiago Silva as he thrives with Como.

Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain as he helped the Blues to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He became Chelsea player of the Year in 2022/23 as he inspired the next generation of defenders in West London, including Chalobah.

Chalobah broke into Chelsea's first team during the 2021/22 season, Silva's second season at the club. The pair featured regularly together until Silva departed in 2024.

Now, two years later, Silva finds himself with Brazilian side Fluminense whilst Chalobah is at Como. Despite being thousands of miles apart, Chalobah revealed the pair are still close friends.

"Thiago has been a person I have always looked up to. 

“All the time when I was in school I used to watch YouTube videos of him, compilations of his game, from the time he was at AC Milan. To finally play with him at Chelsea was amazing and another dream come true. 

"I'm always in contact with him. When he was at Chelsea, I used to study his recovery and how he performed and operated. 

"That’s what I learned from him: the ‘what if’ situation. He always used to say: what if this happens or (that happens)?  

"We talk online a lot, on Instagram. Funnily enough, he was at the England-Spain game watching, so that was good." 

Chalobah is working with Cesc Fabregas at Como and at 27 years old, he is coming into his prime after learning all he could from Silva.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Thiago SilvaTrevoh ChalobahChelseaComoPSGFluminensePremier LeagueSerie A

Related Articles

Why JJ Gabriel wants to leave Man Utd as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona close in

Should Chelsea fans be worried? Pedro pulls out of Brazil squad ahead of Brentford clash

Champions League review: Real beat Inter in incredible clash whilst Como crush Leipzig