Celtic to steal away Tottenham's Irish wonderkid this January after their bid is rejected

Ansser Sadiq
Celtic are emerging as rivals for Tottenham for Irish whizkid Mason Melia this month.

Spurs are very keen to do a deal to bring in Melia from St Patrick’s Athletic, but so are the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Per Tom Barclay of The Sun, Celtic are hoping they can convince Melia to choose a place where he can get into the first team quicker.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Genk are other teams who are said to have serious interest in the 17-year-old.

The striker is most keen on joining Spurs, per the report, who had a £1M bid rejected recently.

Melia is seen as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Republic of Ireland in a long time.

