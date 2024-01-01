Celtic chasing Liverpool defender who wants more game time this season

Scottish champions Celtic are said to be chasing after a Premier League youngster.
The Hoops have re-entered the race to sign Liverpool's Owen Beck this summer.
Per the Mail, Beck was a key target for ex-Reds boss Brendan Rodgers earlier this summer.
They had given up on the 21-year-old, as Liverpool wanted a direct sale, but have come back in.
With Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the pecking order at left-back, Beck may want to leave.
Celtic believe that a loan would be beneficial for all parties, as it gets Beck the game time he needs and would raise his value as well.