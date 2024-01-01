Casadei set for crunch talks with Chelsea boss Maresca

Chelsea’s young talent Cesare Casadei will hold talks with new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian is now the head coach at Stamford Bridge after replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

BBC states that the Italian under-21 international wants to fight for a first team spot.

However, Maresca will have to decide if Casadei is ready, as he is well aware of the player’s talents.

Casadei was on loan for the first half of last season at Leicester City, who Maresca managed to promote before leaving this summer.

Now the two have been reunited, with Casadei hoping he will get his big break at Chelsea.