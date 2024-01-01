Carsley happy for Kane after 2-goal blast sees England defeat Finland

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley was happy with their Nations League win against Finland.

England won 2-0, with captain Harry Kane scoring both goals for the hosts. It was the Bayern Munich striker's 100th appearance for his country.

Carsley later said: "First of all it was great we could get a result and it is brilliant for Harry with 100 caps.

"The performance was good and really exciting. We spoke about the spells that they might have with counter-attacks and making sure our shape is better on that transition.

"It has been a strong camp, it's fair to say good work has been done beforehand and we have tried to build on that."

On Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, he said: "Angel just performed the way we have seen him perform for England over the last two years that I have worked with him. The benefit of it now is everyone has seen it, he is more than capable of controlling games.

"We have seen a player capable of controlling a game. He is a very good asset for us."

On the England job, Carsley continued: "As you can imagine it is a test. Not only for myself, but for the rest of the staff. We have shown to ourselves that we can do it and we can implement what we are trying to do. We can put ideas in place and the players have responded really well to what we have asked.

"I am totally relaxed about the situation. I have got to do a good job."