Carsley admits England need Kane ahead of Finland test

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley says Harry Kane and Jack Grealish will be fit for their Nations League tie against Finland.

Bayern Munich striker Kane missed the home defeat to Greece.

Carsley said, “They both trained on Friday, they trained today, so in terms of their fitness everything's fine. What does Harry bring to the team? Having watched the games that he's played in and the influence that he has on the team, he leads by example, really good captain, great positive person to have around.

“We always have that when we've got something really good in front of us: we're always looking for the next big thing. But I think we should appreciate what we've got in front of us with Harry. His goalscoring speaks for itself, what he's done in the past should massively be respected and I think he's still got a lot of games and goals in him, hopefully.”

Asked if Kane is still irreplaceable, Carsley said: “He has proved that in the past with the impact that he has had. His goals record for England and Bayern and Tottenham is brilliant and something we should really appreciate.”