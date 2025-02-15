Chelsea fullback Gusto: Brighton defeat not good enough

Chelsea fullback Malo Gusto admits defeat at Brighton on Friday night wasn't good enough.

The Blues were hammered 3-0 at Falmer stadium.

"As a team we are very disappointed as it was important for us to get closer to third position," Galo told the club's website.

"It was disappointing. We will give everything to be there at the end of the season. We just have to keep pushing and do our best.

"It was about us and our performance. Now we have to come back into training and prepare in a good way for the next game."

Gusto added, "The most important thing is the reaction for the next game. We just need to give our best for the next few games.

"We just have to do better for the next game because it will be important for us to stay in the top four and that’s our target."