Carragher slams Arsenal defender Saliba: I'd be embarrassed

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher believes William Saliba has been found out as Arsenal's form has fallen away.

Carragher is convinced the France international has struggled without centre-half partner Gabriel Magalhaes, since the Brazilian's April hamstring injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

"When you're a centre-back. OK, this guy (Gabriel) next to me is the leader," Carragher said after Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

"When he moves away you've got to then become the leader of that back four and organise people and not just play your own game.

"For me the great centre-backs, it's not about how good you are and everything you can do. You need to effect other people.

"Think of Tony Adams and Virgil van Dijk, they're not just great players, they make everybody else around them great players."

"I'd be embarrassed"

Significantly, Carragher added: "That's the thing I think is still lacking with Saliba. Without Gabriel he doesn't look the same player and that's not something you want to be labelled as.

"I'd be embarrassed if I was playing centre-back for Liverpool and people were saying he's not the same player without him next to him."