Carragher explains why he didn't go into coaching and became a pundit after retiring

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has explained why he did not enjoy coaching and instead decided to go into punditry .

The 47-year-old has spoken on the Overlap Fan Debate about why he did not follow in the footsteps of former teammates such as Steven Gerrard, Craig Bellamy, Dirk Kuyt, Xabi Alonso, Daniel Agger, and many more into coaching and instead decided to dip into punditry.

Advertisement Advertisement

"As I got to the end of my career, probably different to Scholesy and I was thinking, 'what do I want to do' so I started doing my coaching badges and at the same summer I went to Euro 2012.

"I was still a player so I wanted to try a little bit of both and see what I liked. I didn't enjoy the coaching and I loved the summer, just being around people talking football.

"I was with Roy (Keane), there was a panel of three pundits but there was four of us and we split the games, Gareth Southgate, Roy Keane, me and Roberto Martinez, the people you're spending time with, chatting in the bar, I enjoyed it, I dipped my toe into both before I finished and went down the punditry route.

"But I do with players coming out of the game, you always want the most successful ones, who have played in the biggest games but they want to do the best games as well - which is normal.

"I don't think the best players, no disrespect, will be at Norwich on a Friday night with the travel, me and Gary were in the zorb balls bashing in to each other."

Carragher has found great success as a pundit, speaking on Sky Sports, ITV, and CBS Sports for a number of years. However, he believes that may change in the future as football coverage is constantly adapting to what fans want.

"The future of punditry might be 10-game deals, if you notice a lot of people, they don't want to put themselves in one.

"So I when I went in at at Sky, you were with Sky none of this crossover but now it's like people are on Sky, BBC, something else.

"Sky and other companies have almost had to bite the bullet a little bit and just say, 'ok, we accept that people aren't with one team'. I think that's the future of where it's going."