Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool they need to sign SIX new players

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged him club to build upon their impressive season and make six new signings in the summer.

Liverpool look set to win their second Premier League title, sitting top of the table with an impressive 73 points from their 30 games, 12 more than second-placed Arsenal.

Despite their impressive form, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah all look set to leave once their contracts expire at the end of the season.

In his piece with The Telegraph, Carragher, 47, has urged his former club not to rest on their laurels and do what they can to establish themselves as England’s top club for the coming years.

He wrote: "In all honesty, when looking at Slot’s squad, it feels like he may need as many as six before next summer.

“That is a statement you would expect to make about an underperforming team, or one requiring an overhaul. Reinforcements are required independent of whether the big three out-of-contract stars stay.

"Liverpool need a left-back to compete with Andy Robertson, extending the Scottish captain’s Anfield career by reducing the necessity for him to play every game.

“They need a centre-back to ensure there is no crisis if Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are unavailable.

"Also, a deep central midfielder so that Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are not as overburdened next season as they have been in this one.

“Add to that an attacking midfielder who will score and create more than Dominik Szoboszlai. And finally a left winger and centre-forward who can win games as often as Mohamed Salah.

"Such additions would enhance rather than replace those who have inspired Liverpool to the top."