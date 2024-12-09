Carragher: Arsenal deserve greater credit

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Arsenal.

The ex-centre half was not afraid to speak up in praise of the Gunners’ set piece heroics.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal scored yet again from a set piece in a 1-1 draw against Fulham away from home on Sunday.

"They get a little bit of criticism and we joke a lot that they score from set pieces, but it's absolutely amazing what they've done," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"Credit to them.

"I've never seen deliveries (into the box) like it, really, with Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. They never miss the spot. It's not so much what Arsenal do, it's what (the opposition) has to do to try and stop it.

"When you look at what happened midweek against Manchester United, I thought United were embarrassing.

“You've got to be physical and aggressive, we know they (Arsenal) have numbers at the back post and it's easy for their players to get where they want.

"They're just allowed to run to that front space where they want to go, and we know the delivery is going to be fantastic."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play