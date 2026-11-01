Carragher: Arsenal deliver perfect Anfield display without world's best defender

Arsenal's first Premier League win at Anfield in 14 years eases the Gunners back above Manchester City at the top of the table.

Kai Havertz's early goal did the damage for Mikel Arteta's team on Merseyside as they now go three points clear at the summit.

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However, as Liverpool rallied in the closing stages, Arsenal were forced to show their trademark defensive resilience with the Reds failing to register a shot on target for the first time in a game under Andoni Iraola's leadership.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori have started all nine Premier League games so far this season - the majority with Jurrien Timber and Ezri Konsa - and former Reds centre-back Jamie Carragher hailed their performances in the absence of Gabriel's regular partner William Saliba.

"You are playing against the best defence in this country and probably in Europe.

"And that's all without arguably the best defender in the world in Saliba.

"When you think of how Arsenal won titles in 1989 and 1991 and the famous back four. I think we're at a stage where we can measure this defence up against that - they're certainly in the conversation."