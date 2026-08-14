Carragher admits he cannot see how Liverpool's midfield can help win the title next season

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is worried about Liverpool's midfield options heading into the new season.

The Reds, under the guidance of new manager Andoni Iraola, have suffered 2 defeats out of 4 games during a preseason run that has failed to impress fans ahead of the new campaign.

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Liverpool have two games against Cesc Fabregas' Como on Sunday as they seek to bounce back just one week away from the start of their Premier League campaign against Newcastle.

It is safe to say that Liverpool have been underhwhelming and as the side seek to sign a winger in either Bradley Barcola or Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain, Carragher has ripped unto the midfield which he says isn’t title worthy.

“I look at that midfield three and I worry. When you name six or seven of Liverpool’s players, you can’t say they’re not top players.

“You can’t say Gravenberch is not a really good player, or (Florian) Wirtz, or (Dominik) Szoboszlai.

“But as a midfield three, I look at that and think, oh no, there’s almost too much quality, but they all want to go and play and run. And even in pre-season, the space is coming through the middle.

“I struggle to see how that midfield three who are all individually really good players - is a midfield three that gets Liverpool back to competing for the title. I’m not sure about that at all.”

Liverpool’s current midfield trio consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai & Ryan Gravenberch. The likes of Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have been linked with moves away whilst youngster like Trey Nyoni aren’t quite ready to step up.

Fans will hope to see Florian Wirtz step up more this season after a mixed start to life on Merseyside last season. However, the club may hear Carragher’s message and think about bringing in more talent if they want to find success under Iraola.