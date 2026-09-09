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Carlo Ancelotti hands Joao Pedro Brazil recall after World Cup snub

Carlo Ancelotti hands Joao Pedro Brazil recall after World Cup snub
Carlo Ancelotti hands Joao Pedro Brazil recall after World Cup snubREUTERS

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has handed Chelsea striker Joao Pedro a recall after deciding not to take him to the World Cup.

Chelsea had a poor 2025-26, but Pedro, 24 certainly didn’t, scoring as goals and providing six assists in his 53 games.

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Despite his fine form, Ancelotti opted against taking him to the World Cup, instead calling up an injured Neymar, who went on to play just 37 minutes.

Now, Ancelotti has brought the Chelsea ace back into the fold as Brazil prepare to face Australia (twice) and India during the upcoming international break.

Pedro’s Chelsea teammate Estevao has also been called up by the legendary Italian.

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Carlo AncelottiJoao PedroBrazilChelseaAustraliaIndiaPremier LeagueWorld Championship

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