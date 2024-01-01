Cardiff veteran Ramsey lays out Wales plans

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has dismissed speculation about his international future.

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder was being linked with calling time on his Wales career.

However, Ramsey states that he is still pushing to be involved at the 2026 World Cup.

The Cardiff City star stated: "It never entered my mind about stopping. If anything, it excites me what this team are capable of.

"It was difficult for me not to get on and hopefully try to help the team to qualify. That was the thing that was eating away at me and I felt like there was some unfinished business there.

"That is definitely an aim of mine, to help this team qualify for the next World Cup. The potential in this team, the age, it's all positive and puts us in a great position to do that."