Capello: Slot incredible for Liverpool

Italian coaching great Fabio Capello is full of praise for Arne Slot over his management of Liverpool.

Slot has Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table.

"To do this after Jurgen Klopp, who I liked, is incredible," Capello told the Daily Mail.

"It’s a bit like my career. I arrived at AC Milan after Arrigo Sacchi and everyone said the team is finished, that they don’t like to work any more, they had won too many trophies.

"I think it’s more or less the same."

Liverpool now require 16 points from their final nine games to secure their 20th league title.

