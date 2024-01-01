Cannon shrugs off Maresca's Leicester departure

Tribal Football
Leicester City striker Tom Cannon has shrugged off Enzo Maresca's departure.

Maresca left for Chelsea after guiding Leicester to Premier League promotion.

Cannon said: “It doesn't really enter your head.

“Our manager's gone to Chelsea, it will be interesting who we appoint. All I can do is go back and try to impress in pre-season and go from there.

“Game-time is important. Hopefully I can go back and hit the ground running in pre-season and get as many minutes as I can.”

