Cannon shrugs off Maresca's Leicester departure

Leicester City striker Tom Cannon has shrugged off Enzo Maresca's departure.
Maresca left for Chelsea after guiding Leicester to Premier League promotion.
Cannon said: “It doesn't really enter your head.
“Our manager's gone to Chelsea, it will be interesting who we appoint. All I can do is go back and try to impress in pre-season and go from there.
“Game-time is important. Hopefully I can go back and hit the ground running in pre-season and get as many minutes as I can.”