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Canada's Jesse Marsch aims dig at Mauricio Pochettino over leaving USMNT for Man United

Canada's Jesse Marsch aims dig at Mauricio Pochettino over leaving USMNT for Man United
Canada's Jesse Marsch aims dig at Mauricio Pochettino over leaving USMNT for Man United/ INSTAR Images / Profimedia

Canada boss Jesse Marsch appeared to aim a dig at his USMNT counterpart Mauricio Pochettino for taking the Manchester United job.

The 54-year-old has been appointed as Michael Carrick’s replacement at Manchester United and will officially take over following the USMNT’s two games against Haiti.

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Pochettino had only just signed a new contract with the USMNT back in August but now leaves as the only manager in their history to never win a trophy.

Similarly, Marsch recently committed his future to Canada, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Marsch, who had been linked with the USMNT job with Pochettino took over, was asked about the Argentine’s decision to leave for Old Trafford.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their game against Guatemala on Friday (November 13), Marsch was scathing with his response. 

“When I signed my contract to stay here (with Canada), it was with the full intention that, no matter who was coming or what was coming or anything, I'm not leaving,” Marsch said.

“I'm staying here. I love this job. I love this team. I love this federation and the sport in this country.”

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