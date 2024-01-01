Caicedo "so proud" as he captains Chelsea to Euro victory

Moises Caicedo was delighted with Chelsea's Europa Conference League playoff win against Servette.

Chelsea won the first-leg last night 2-0.

Caicedo was captain for the night and later said: "It was really good wearing the captain’s armband for the first time with this amazing club. I’m so proud.

"I found out before the warm-up. The kit man told me that I was going to wear it and I was surprised, but after it was a really good moment for me and my family.

"We were good and we played well, and we won which was the most important thing.

"It’s also important to get the clean sheet because we take more confidence and we always want to try to get the clean sheet in every game.’"

Caicedo added: "The fans are always important. They support us and they are so important. We gain confidence when they support us every single game. It’s so good!"