Cahill says Sarri was a "very superstitious manager" at Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has claimed that ex-boss Maurizio Sarri was a man of surprises especially with how superstitious he was in training.

The former Blues captain spoke about the Italian manager on John Obi Mikel's 'ObiOne' podcast and how strange some of his practices were at the West London club.

“It was all just tactical. What is Sarriball? I played it and I still don't know what it is mate! But he didn't play me so...

“It was very stand still. He was a very superstitious manager, very different.

'We used to do the centre (kick), set it back to one of the centre-backs, put a foot on it, and you used to just smash it diagonally, like the restart of a game. But you'd work on that every Friday with full international players.

“That only needs one session, doesn't it? If it's me and you, and you've got to put your foot on the ball, and I've got to smash it diagonally, that's all we need, one session.

“So that was the thing with the superstition, like every Friday or every day before a game, he'd practise it.

“It just blew my mind - I was thinking, it's alright the first few weeks when it's fresh, a few months in it's like, what's happening here? Do we need to do this again?'