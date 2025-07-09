Byram delighted landing new Leeds contract

Leeds United have secured fullback Sam Byram to a new contract.

Byram, 31, has penned a 12-month extension to 2026.

He told the club's website: “I am over the moon to get this over the line and to be back in for day one of pre-season.

“Obviously, it is a huge challenge ahead, but one that I am excited for. I am hopeful to add my experience from the past and do whatever I can for the club to help our ambitions for this year.

“I have said in the past it was a dream of mine to get promoted with Leeds and then obviously to be around for the Premier League season is sort of that one step further. It is something I am very excited about.

“To reach the Premier League with your boyhood club, I think when you are younger, it probably seems out of reach. But as the years go on, it is just something that I can’t believe has happened."

Leeds ready for Premier League challenge

Byram also stated, “We need to obviously not underestimate the task ahead. But when you look at a club the size of Leeds, with the fan base and the support and the stadium, I think there is no better team for the challenge. We want to really fight and do our best to finish as high as we can.

“Physically, I am in probably the best condition I have felt in a while off the back of two good seasons now with relatively no injuries. The longer you can build that, the more reliable and resilient you become.

“I am excited for the whole season and especially the first game back here in front of the fans.”