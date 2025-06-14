DONE DEAL: Marseille confirm CJ Egan-Riley signing from Burnley

Marseille have officially confirmed the signing of England under-21 international CJ Egan-Riley from Premier League side Burnley.

The 22-year-old joins the French giants on a free transfer after his contract with the newly promoted side recent expired.

Advertisement Advertisement

Egan-Riley was named in the Championship team of the season, making 41 appearances for a Burnley side that only conceded 16 goals.

He joins Marseille on a four-year contract as the French side seek to add depth to their squad ahead of next season’s Champions League campaign.

Egan-Riley is currently away on international duty with England’s Under-21 squad for their U21 Euros campaign.