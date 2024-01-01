Brighton youngster Cahill signs new deal

Brighton youngster Killian Cahill has signed a new deal.

Cahill has penned a new 12 month contract.

Brighton U21 coach Shannon Ruth told the club's website: Killian has shown a fantastic attitude throughout his time in the academy, and we’ve also been very happy with his development.

“He has had the opportunity to train regularly with the first team and we expect him to be more regularly involved with them this coming season.”

Cahill is a Republic of Ireland U21 international.