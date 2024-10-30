Brighton U21 coach Ruth admits future may take him abroad

Tribal Football
Brighton U21 coach Ruth: English coaches need to get out of comfort zone

Brighton U21 coach Shannon Ruth says he can see more young managers leaving England's shores for abroad to gain senior experience.

The 33 year-old has admitted his admiration for the foreign coaches who leave their countries to test themselves in other countries - and gain experience in the process.

"I think first and foremost, the way the game is going we have to always have the best coaches in the best jobs," Ruth told BBC Sport.

"I think for us as English coaches, we maybe have to be a bit more open to going abroad and test ourselves, technically and tactically, and coming out of our own comfort zone. Coaches from overseas are really willing to do that.

"You look across Europe and there aren't many English coaches doing that.

"I think that there's an obligation on us to go and do that and test ourselves and at senior level in other competitions."

