Brighton's Wieffer has nothing but praise for Slot as they reunite in Carabao Cup
The Albion take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, giving Slot and Wieffer a chance to reunite.
While the Holland midfielder is not having the best moment, after an error in a draw against Wolves at the weekend, he hopes to bounce back in this contest.
On Slot, he stated: “If I look at how he worked with us, his way of leadership, his training , then I could not imagine that it would not work at Liverpool.
“I hope to see him very soon.”
On his form and earning more game time, he added: “I was injured in my leg, not the same leg why I missed the Euros, so I had back luck.
“I have to fight it out with Carlos Baleba, who is playing very well.
“But I feel I am getting better.
“There is no problem with conditioning “I didn’t need any extra physical programme at Brighton like I did when I arrived at Feyenoord.
“I was very young and thin when I made the step from Excelsior to Feyenoord.
“Now it is just a matter of maintaining my condition.”