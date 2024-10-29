Brighton's Wieffer has nothing but praise for Slot as they reunite in Carabao Cup

Brighton star Mats Wieffer has spoken about facing off against old boss Arne Slot in midweek.

The Albion take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, giving Slot and Wieffer a chance to reunite.

While the Holland midfielder is not having the best moment, after an error in a draw against Wolves at the weekend, he hopes to bounce back in this contest.

On Slot, he stated: “If I look at how he worked with us, his way of leadership, his training , then I could not imagine that it would not work at Liverpool.

“I hope to see him very soon.”

On his form and earning more game time, he added: “I was injured in my leg, not the same leg why I missed the Euros, so I had back luck.

“I have to fight it out with Carlos Baleba, who is playing very well.

“But I feel I am getting better.

“There is no problem with conditioning “I didn’t need any extra physical programme at Brighton like I did when I arrived at Feyenoord.

“I was very young and thin when I made the step from Excelsior to Feyenoord.

“Now it is just a matter of maintaining my condition.”