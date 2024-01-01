Brighton's Ferguson could play a huge role for Ireland this week

Evan Ferguson will be kept in reserve again by Republic of Ireland this week as he looks to build fitness ahead of a huge game against Greece tomorrow.

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson says the Brighton striker is on way back to full fitness after an injury which has kept him on the sidelines.

Ferguson made an appearance against England on Saturday in their 2-0 defeat but only touched the ball twice in an attempt to build match sharpness.

This was the 19-year old’s first few minutes of playing time for club or country since March 31st in which Brighton lost 2-1 to Liverpool.

Hallgrimsson revealed his output in training sessions is increasing and that he could play a big role in the home game against Greece tomorrow.

“He is coming back and I’m really happy with him.

“He’s doing the sessions with us, and with his running numbers he’s done more this week than in previous weeks with the club, he’s improving all the time.

“Hopefully in another month he will be in better shape.

“The kid is willing to do the work, willing to do well.

“Hopefully he’ll start to play and that will quicken his fitness levels.”