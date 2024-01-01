Brighton's Bloom admits the club wants to make European football a regular thing

Brighton and Hove Albion have an appetite for more European football in the coming years.

That is the view of ambitious owner Tony Bloom, who wants to take the club to the very top.

Many fans were concerned when Roberto De Zerbi left in the summer, but Brighton have impressed under new boss Fabian Huerzeler so far this term.

Per The Argus, Bloom said: “It has certainly given everyone at the club an appetite for more.

“We are delighted with Fabian’s start and we don’t want this to be a one-off. We have huge ambitions as a club to carry on.

“There is so much support from the people in the city and our fans and we want to make this a regular thing that we get into Europe.

“We know how tough it is. The Premier League is by far and away the toughest league in the world. To get in those European spots was really difficult but we have big ambitions.

“We are delighted the trustees of Brighton Museum have honoured our achievements with this brilliant exhibition in one of the city’s iconic venues. The pride the city has in the football club is really important.

“It is not just the financial benefit that everyone in the city gets from being a Premier League club.But so many people, even who are not football fans, they know of the club.

"They don’t go to watch games but they know the vibe around the city is so good.

“We know how tough it is for people at the moment. It is a huge honour that we can bring people such joy on a week-to-week basis.

“Even when don’t have good results, the fact we are in the league and playing great football, we will continue to work hard to bring success to the football club, to bring success to the city, so that people can go about their lives with an extra smile on their face.

“I know how important that is.”