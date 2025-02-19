Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Brighton relief after Enciso scan
Julio Enciso’s MRI scan on his left knee showed no serious issues, according to Paraguay’s chief medical officer, Dr Osvaldo Insfrán.

The scan was carried out after the Brighton midfielder suffered a knee injury at Aston Villa on Saturday, with reports calling it a “minor trauma.”

Only 21, Enciso is making steady progress, with his recovery being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

“Julio Enciso is greatly improved, the resonance (MRI) threw nothing of gravity,” Dr Insfrán told Paraguayan radio station 650AM.

“He will enter a recovery regime in Ipswich, they don't have an estimated time at his club for his return.

“We talk about trauma or sprain, studies will be done. There’s no talk of a recovery time, we hope he can get back to training. He will do physiotherapy and rehabilitation work.”

