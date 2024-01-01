Brighton ready to bid for Celtic midfielder O'Riley

Premier League side Brighton are ready to shatter the Scottish transfer record this summer.

The Albion are bidding for Celtic star Matt O’Riley to bring stability to their midfield.Per The Mail, they are confident of putting in an offer that will be too good for Celtic to reject.

Celtic’s £25 million valuation of the 23-year-old Danish international led to other moves falling apart.

Atalanta in Serie A were seriously interested, but they had several bids rejected.

However, Brighton believe that price tag won’t be an issue and that they will do a deal with Celtic.