Brighton No2 Croft: We felt we did enough to beat Forest

Brighton assistant coach Andrew Crofts fronted up to the media after their draw against Nottingham Forest.

The Albion saw manager Fabian Hurzeler get a red card in the game over the weekend.

Crofts spoke about how the team were disappointed not to get all the points, but were pleased with aspects of their performance.

He stated: “We're frustrated. We felt that we'd done enough to win the game. We should be speaking about three points and a decent performance, but we're not.

“We’ve got to learn from the last two games for sure and we will. There's lots to lots to analyze and review and to learn and grow from.

“(In the second half) it felt like a third goal was going to come and even in the first half we got into lots of areas where we could have been a little bit more clinical with the last action, the last bit of movement, and made sure we cover the right positions.

“If the third goal doesn't come you've got to go ‘okay, just make sure we win the game.’ That’s where we can learn from as a team.”