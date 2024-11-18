Brighton's Ayari says he has received a huge confidence boost under Huerzeler

Brighton youngster Yasin Ayari has spoken about the team’s season so far.

The talent, who arrived at Brighton in 2023 from AIK and then went out on loan to Coventry and Blackburn, is firmly a first team player now.

Having played nine times in the Premier League this term (five starts), Ayari is pleased at how the season is unfolding.

He stated: “I just think that in the Premier League, you cannot underestimate any team, no matter where they are in the table.

“We’ve had some tough fixtures of late, and it was disappointing to exit the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, but we know that we can beat any team on our day – especially when we are here at the Amex. It's always special to play here with the fans.”

On his own performance against Arsenal recently, he added: “That performance really boosted my confidence. It was good to see that the coach trusted me in that situation because playing Arsenal at the Emirates is one of the toughest games you can play in Europe.

“But he put me on and I think I had a good game. I’ve felt like since then I’ve been getting good minutes on the pitch and everything is going in the right direction for me.”