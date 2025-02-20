Brighton keeper Verbruggen explains recovering from match mistakes

Tribal Football
Bart Verbruggen has shared his approach to overcoming mistakes and turning them into learning experiences.

The Brighton goalkeeper earned praise for his response to a costly error against Chelsea, bouncing back with a strong performance.

He followed it up with another solid display in the next Premier League match, where he kept a clean sheet and even registered an assist.

Speaking in the latest Albion club podcast, stated: “You have to accept they are going to be there.

“In a 15-year career, you are going to make a mistake.

“When you do make it, what really helps me is to see it for what it is.

“After you have made mistakes, there is a big chance to show your personality.

“It is a natural thing to hide because you don’t want to hurt your team twice.

“But for me it is a big opportunity to show your character and show to your team whatever happens, I am fine.

“If you don’t have the courage to look in the mirror when you made a mistake, you didn’t learn from it so it is two mistakes for me.”

