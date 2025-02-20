Brighton keeper Verbruggen explains recovering from match mistakes
The Brighton goalkeeper earned praise for his response to a costly error against Chelsea, bouncing back with a strong performance.
He followed it up with another solid display in the next Premier League match, where he kept a clean sheet and even registered an assist.
Speaking in the latest Albion club podcast, stated: “You have to accept they are going to be there.
“In a 15-year career, you are going to make a mistake.
“When you do make it, what really helps me is to see it for what it is.
“After you have made mistakes, there is a big chance to show your personality.
“It is a natural thing to hide because you don’t want to hurt your team twice.
“But for me it is a big opportunity to show your character and show to your team whatever happens, I am fine.
“If you don’t have the courage to look in the mirror when you made a mistake, you didn’t learn from it so it is two mistakes for me.”