Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Tactics, personnel & attitude: Why Ruben Amorim will succeed at Man Utd
REVEALED: Barcelona keeper Pena had a 'done deal' with Man Utd

Brighton keeper Verbruggen asks Liverpool coach Otte about Jaros

Ansser Sadiq
Brighton keeper Verbruggen asks Liverpool coach Otte about Jaros
Brighton keeper Verbruggen asks Liverpool coach Otte about JarosTribalfootball
Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen appears to have taken an interest in fellow keeper Vitezslav Jaros.

The Reds gave their young no.3 keeper a chance to impress, given Alisson Becker is injured.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They won the contest 3-2 against Brighton, with Albion keeper spotted post-game chatting with the Reds’ head of goalkeeping Fabian Otte.

“I didn’t really know too much about it," Jaros himself stated post-game of a great fingertip save he made from Simon Adingra at 1-0. 

"I was just getting across then the header went back across the goal and I just stuck my hand out to get something on it – and it went wide luckily.”

Reds fans will be hoping they have another gem on their hands who can shine in the first team in the future.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJaros VitezslavVerbruggen BartBrightonLiverpool
Related Articles
Brighton boss Hurzeler explains key Liverpool difference for Cup defeat
Slot happy with Liverpool overcoming "tough" Brighton for Cup win
Slot full of praise for 2-goal Gakpo after Liverpool Cup win