Brighton keeper Verbruggen asks Liverpool coach Otte about Jaros

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen appears to have taken an interest in fellow keeper Vitezslav Jaros.

The Reds gave their young no.3 keeper a chance to impress, given Alisson Becker is injured.

They won the contest 3-2 against Brighton, with Albion keeper spotted post-game chatting with the Reds’ head of goalkeeping Fabian Otte.

“I didn’t really know too much about it," Jaros himself stated post-game of a great fingertip save he made from Simon Adingra at 1-0.

"I was just getting across then the header went back across the goal and I just stuck my hand out to get something on it – and it went wide luckily.”

Reds fans will be hoping they have another gem on their hands who can shine in the first team in the future.