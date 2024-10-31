Brighton boss Hurzeler explains key Liverpool difference for Cup defeat
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler felt Liverpool’s ruthlessness was too much for his team.
The Reds were 3-2 winners in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the Amex stadium.
Despite a spirited fightback in the game, Hurzeler was unable to inspire his team to the quarter finals.
Post-game, Hurzeler said, “The players have a great character and great personality, and they proved it today for sure.
“It's disappointing to be knocked out of the cup, but we were not ruthless enough, and I think that was a difference.
“Liverpool scored at the right moments. They scored out of nowhere with an unbelievable shot for their first goal and we were not able to reply in the right moments.”
