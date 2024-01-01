Tribal Football
Brighton keeper coach Stern pens new deal

Brighton goalkeeper coach Jack Stern has signed a new contract.

Stern works with fellow keeper coach Marco Knoop at Brighton.

 Albion technical director David Weir said: “Jack has been integral to the transition between managers in recent times, and has become an important and valued member of the coaching set-up.

“We see his professionalism and his dedication to his craft every day and we are delighted he has signed this new contract.” 

Stern in the past worked inside West Brom's academy.

