Brighton keeper coach Stern pens new deal

Brighton goalkeeper coach Jack Stern has signed a new contract.

Stern works with fellow keeper coach Marco Knoop at Brighton.

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Jack has been integral to the transition between managers in recent times, and has become an important and valued member of the coaching set-up.

“We see his professionalism and his dedication to his craft every day and we are delighted he has signed this new contract.”

Stern in the past worked inside West Brom's academy.