Brighton keeper Beadle trains with senior England squad

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle has trained with the senior England players this week.

While the 20-year-old was named to the England Under-21s squad, he got a senior shot in training at the St. George’s complex.

He worked with Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson in a training session.

England are preparing for their Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The Three Lions will be without the likes of Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden for the contest.

All three have withdrawn from the national team for this particular set of games.