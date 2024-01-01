Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
AWESOME! Lukaku scores on Napoli debut - then trains to midnight
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool
Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony

Brighton keeper Beadle trains with senior England squad

Brighton keeper Beadle trains with senior England squad
Brighton keeper Beadle trains with senior England squad
Brighton keeper Beadle trains with senior England squadTribalfootball
Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle has trained with the senior England players this week.

While the 20-year-old was named to the England Under-21s squad, he got a senior shot in training at the St. George’s complex.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He worked with Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson in a training session.

England are preparing for their Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The Three Lions will be without the likes of Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden for the contest.

All three have withdrawn from the national team for this particular set of games.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBeadle JamesBrighton
Related Articles
DONE DEAL? Brighton clinch Gomez agreement with Inter Miami
Bloom says De Zerbi was not aligned with Brighton's transfer policy which led to sacking
Bloom says Brighton fans won't see a summer window like this for years to come