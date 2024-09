DONE DEAL? Brighton clinch Gomez agreement with Inter Miami

Brighton have clinched the signing of Inter Miami winger Diego Gomez.

The Paraguay international will move to Brighton in January 2025.

TMW says Brighton will pay €12m to Inter Miami for Gomez.

At Brighton, the player, who was captain of Paraguay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will join his compatriot Julio Enciso.

Gomez moved to Inter Miami from Libertad Asuncion last year.