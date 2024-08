Brighton hammer Everton to deliver Hurzeler perfect Prem debut

Brighton's players delivered manager Fabian Hurzeler a perfect debut with victory at Everton on Saturday.

The Seagulls were impressive for their 3-0 win at Goodison Park.

Kaoru Mitoma struck first after clever lead-up play from debutant Yankuba Minteh.

Danny Welbeck then struck after halftime after Everton felt aggrieved following a penalty call against Lewis Dunk being denied.

The hosts had Ashley Young sent off before Simon Adingra completed the rout with a tap-in late on.