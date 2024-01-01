Brighton defender Van Hecke reveals major Hurzeler system change

Van Hecke says Hurzeler prefers his back four to defend a higher line.
He said, "You need to be brave.
“Against Villarreal (in pre-season), we did it also in the first 20 minutes and they kept playing long balls over our heads.
“And I was like, ‘This is tough to defend’. But then against Everton we had like seven offsides.
“We kept our high line and then you saw it’s a big advantage for us.
“We can have the ball and then we decide what’s going to happen.
“So, I think it’s a good thing. Sometimes maybe it’s not always going to work.
“But I think most of the times it works and then it gives us a big advantage.
“Sometimes, of course, when they have the perfect timing and maybe someone of us steps a bit too early then it looks maybe a bit silly.
“But I think the advantage is better than if you not do it.”