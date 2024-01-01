Brighton defender Van Hecke reveals major Hurzeler system change

Brighton centre-half Jan Paul van Hecke has welcomed manager Fabian Hurzeler's approach to defending.

Van Hecke says Hurzeler prefers his back four to defend a higher line.

He said, "You need to be brave.

“Against Villarreal (in pre-season), we did it also in the first 20 minutes and they kept playing long balls over our heads.

“And I was like, ‘This is tough to defend’. But then against Everton we had like seven offsides.

“We kept our high line and then you saw it’s a big advantage for us.

“We can have the ball and then we decide what’s going to happen.

“So, I think it’s a good thing. Sometimes maybe it’s not always going to work.

“But I think most of the times it works and then it gives us a big advantage.

“Sometimes, of course, when they have the perfect timing and maybe someone of us steps a bit too early then it looks maybe a bit silly.

“But I think the advantage is better than if you not do it.”