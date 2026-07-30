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Brighton confirm Mitoma and Ferguson updates after preseason setback

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.
Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.Profimedia

Brighton & Hove Albion have been forced to change their preseason plans due to the ongoing wildfires in France.

The Seagulls had been due in the country for a training camp and friendly games, but the squad have now headed to Austria, as part of a last minute alteration.

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Brighton will play a behind closed doors friendly in Austria before heading to France - if possible - to take on Strasbourg on August 1.

Plans are still evolving, but the schedule following that features a flight back home and two final friendlies at the AMEX Stadium against AS Roma (August 8) and Bologna (August 15).

August is a busy month for Fabian Hurzeler's team, as they also face a UEFA Conference League playoff, and the start of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Hurzeler now has his full squad available, following some delayed returns after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson both remain sidelind through injury.

Mitoma suffered a hamstring injury at the end of last season and missed Japan's World Cup campaign as a result - but the winger is expected to sit out the start of the new campaign.

Ferguson has returned to the UK following his loan spell at Roma, but he's still recovering from ankle surgery, and the club are open to transfer offers on the Irishman. 

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Evan FergusonKaoru MitomaFabian HurzelerBrightonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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